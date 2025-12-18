The Time Tunnel is set to take us on new adventures in audio form, with a sci-fi legend being cast in the series.

Ad

Actress Sandra Dickinson will guest star in Irwin Allen’s The Time Tunnel: The Dimensions of Time from Big Finish, with the boxset due for release in February 2026.

Dickinson is known for roles including Trillian in the 1981 TV adaptation of Douglas Adams's The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and has also appeared in the likes of The Tomorrow People and Thunderbirds Are Go, as well as Superman III, Space Truckers, and The Batman.

She also happens to have a fair few connections to Doctor Who. She was married to Fifth Doctor actor Peter Davison for 16 years, and the pair share their daughter – none other than the Doctor's Daughter, Georgia Tennant! Of course, that also makes her mother-in-law to Tenth Doctor actor David Tennant.

The box set will see Lewis Haworth (Seán Carlsen), MB (Safiyya Ingar), Cole Smith (Jay Reum), and Clare MacGregor (Rachel Handshaw) continue their quest throughout history, with Dickinson guest starring in the first episode, Family and Lies.

Sandra Dickinson and John Schwab Big Finish

She'll play Hazel Hawkins, a landlady to a young trans woman, Lily Dovecote (Kim Tatum) in Greenwich Village, New York, with the episode following the travellers arriving in Manhattan on the day before the Stonewall uprising.

“It’s a part to die for! The woman I’m playing has a rich history of being a very good human being, a loving, caring person, and is a tough cookie, so it was really fun to play, and to use the New York accent, which has been in my mind for a long time.

Lee Meriwether, Robert Colbert in The Time Tunnel FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

“The 1960s was an amazing time. It’s so apt at the moment to be talking about the LGBTQ rights movement. It’s really nice to hear how it all started off in New York.

"And my dear son-in-law, David Tennant, has been standing up for them, bless him! So it’s a great one to have done.”

The Time Tunnel first aired in 1966, and followed a top-secret government project to build an experimental time machine.

Irwin Allen’s The Time Tunnel: The Dimensions of Time is available to pre-order now at bigfinish.com for £19.99 (download to own) or £24.99 (download to own + collector’s edition 3-disc CD).

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.