Known for sharing behind-the-scenes titbits, scripts for previous episodes and titles for upcoming ones, and the occasional cryptic spoiler, the stranger writers account has recently been tweeting about plot lines that weren't ultimately pursued.

Season 5 of Stranger Things may be a long while away yet, but the show's writers' room Twitter account is here to keep you entertained while you wait.

The latest reveal involves Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven and her birth mother.

"In season 2, Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother," they wrote.

Ultimately, Eleven didn't kill Teresa 'Terry' Ives (Aimee Mullins), but she did travel to meet her and the pair even managed to communicate (sort of), despite Terry being in a permanent state of catatonia due to forceful electroshock therapy.

Aimee Mullins as Terry Ives in Stranger Things. Netflix

The account also revealed another of the Stranger Things cast's most traumatised characters was meant to be further emotionally scarred.

Noah Schnapp's Will Byers was also set for murder in season 2, with the stranger writers revealing he was supposed to murder Bob (Sean Astin) while possessed by the mind flayer.

Ultimately, neither ended up mercy or accidentally killing their parental figures. Considering all they had been put through by that point, it's probably for the best.

