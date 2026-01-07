Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer has seemingly ruled out the prospect of a sequel series in the distant future, describing the idea as little more than a "gross cash grab".

The juggernaut sci-fi series recently dropped its final ever episode – a two-hour epic – which brought an end to the long-brewing war between Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the people of Hawkins.

In an emotional ending, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) is seen playing Dungeons & Dragons with his friends one last time, before they leave his basement den to start the next chapter of their lives – free of the monsters that have been plaguing them for years.

It's a scene that certainly seems definitive, but of course, in this era of ever-present revivals and nostalgia, creators Matt and Ross Duffer will be fielding questions on the possibility of a continuation for years to come.

Getting out ahead of this, Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter: "Mike's closing the basement door. We're closing the door on the story... It's the end of the story of Mike and Eleven and Joyce and Hopper.

"So, no, there's no plan or intention to [return to] the story because it's a coming-of age story," he continued. "Ultimately, that's what it's supposed to be. That's what the show always was. When he closes the door to the basement, he's closing the door on his childhood and he's moving onto adulthood."

Matt joked: "I mean, I guess a sequel could be about a midlife crisis. That just sounds really uninteresting! Grandpa Hopper? I don’t know how that would read as anything but a gross cash grab to me."

Although the prospect of a straightforward Stranger Things revival seems unappealing to the Duffers, they haven't lost any enthusiasm for their upcoming live-action spin-off, which the filmmakers assure will stand on its own two feet.

Matt teased: "Ross and I are really excited about exploring new characters and a new mythology, but still very much are interested in telling a story in the spirit of Stranger Things."

Details are scarce about exactly what the Stranger Things spin-off will be about, but we do know that it will answer questions raised by season 5, particularly regarding the rock that corrupted a young Henry Creel (setting him on the path to become Vecna).

In the same interview, Matt added: "The spin-off is not about rocks or mining the rocks, but I would say that's the loose end that's not tied up that will be tied up.

"It is an entirely new mythology. This spinoff does connect and will answer some of the lingering questions. It's not specifically about the Mind Flayer or the Upside Down, but hopefully it provides some answers to at least those lingering questions related to Henry's memory."

Stranger Things season 5 has received a decidedly mixed reception overall, but has delivered huge viewership numbers for Netflix, so it seems unlikely that plans for related projects will be affected at this time.

