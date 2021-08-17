Star Wars: Visions trailer teases samurai-esque Sith Lord, reimagined astromechs and space bunnies

Missing The Bad Batch already? Don’t worry, another Star Wars animation is on the way – but there is a twist.

Advertisement

Following in the footstep’s of Marvel’s What If?, Disney is reimagining another of its beloved franchises with Star Wars: Visions.

The anthology series, which will consist of nine shorts, is a collaboration between Lucasfilm and seven iconic Japanese anime studios, who each bring their unique style to the galaxy far far away. It is set to land on Disney Plus on 22nd September.

Though plot details are still very much shrouded in mystery, a Star Wars: Visions trailer has just been released, offering fans an epic first look at what to expect, including a Samurai-esque Sith Lord, an astromech with a straw hat and a space bunny.

Reimagine the galaxy with #StarWarsVisions, an Original Series featuring stories from seven visionary Japanese anime studios, streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Gd02yB9rcU — Star Wars (@starwars) August 17, 2021

If you’re wondering how the upcoming series fits into the expansive Star Wars universe, the answer is very much dependent on each story.

During an Anime Expo panel, Lucasfilm boss James Waugh explained that they wanted creators to tell unique stories, whether they fit into the timeline or not.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative berth to explore all the imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime,” he explained. “We realised we wanted these to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who are making them, made through their unique process, in a medium they’re such experts at.

“So the idea was, this is their vision riffing off all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them — hopefully to make a really incredible anthology series, unlike anything we’ve seen before in the Star Wars galaxy.”

The series will be available both in Japanese with subtitles and dubbed in English. Unsurprisingly, the dubbing cast features a plethora of high-profile names, including Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Simu Liu, Henry Golding, George Takei and Alison Brie.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Visions will be released on Disney Plus on 22nd September. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features.