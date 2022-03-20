The series is set to follow the title character a decade after the events of Revenge of the Sith, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen also in line for a return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

The upcoming release of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus is already firmly on the radar of Star Wars fans – and Disney has now teased some new plot information for the six-parter thanks to a short synopsis.

The new synopsis reads: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

Admittedly, that's still not a whole lot to go on, but it's understandable that the show bosses would want to keep more concrete details under wraps until the show launches in May.

The new synopsis comes after the first teaser trailer for the series was released earlier in March.

The short clip opens with a dejected Obi-Wan declaring that "the fight is done, we lost" and shows him living as a recluse while guarding a ten-year-old Luke Skywalker (played by relative newcomer Grant Feely).

It also includes a glimpse of the mysterious new villain Reva, played by Moses Ingram – a fearsome Force-sensitive Inquisitor is determined to wipe out all and any Jedi in the galaxy.

Earlier, McGregor has explained to Entertainment Weekly, "We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up."

And in a separate interview with Men's Journal he revealed, "His arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that, the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of [Revenge of the Sith]. It’s quite something to get over."

Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to Disney Plus on 25th May. Sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

