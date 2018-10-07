Michael (Sonequa Martin-Green) is eager to track down her adoptive brother, because she's just as eager as he is to figure out who the mysterious "Red Angel" they've both claimed to have visions of is.

But Spock isn't the only character making his debut in the season two trailer.

Die-hard Trekkies will recognise Rebecca Romijn's Number One as the female first officer who originally appeared in the Star Trek pilot episode. She's finally brought back to have her day in the sun (or suns, depending on how much of space she ends up exploring this time) aboard Pike's Enterprise.

Star Trek: Discovery season two is available to stream on Netflix from January 2019