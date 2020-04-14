She reprised the role for last year's X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which saw a negative reception from critics and was a financial failure at the box office.

Throwing the film series further into doubt is Disney's recent purchase of the X-Men characters as part of their 20th Century Fox acquisition, sparking talk that they could soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Variety, Turner said: "I don’t even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience. We had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back."

Turner's two X-Men films featured an ensemble of Hollywood A-listers including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult.

New Mutants is the only X-Men film produced by 20th Century Fox that remains unreleased, having been delayed multiple times (most recently due to the coronavirus outbreak).

If you’re looking for more to watch why not watch the X-Men movies in order, or check out our TV Guide.