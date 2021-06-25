Smallville animated series in development, bringing back “as many of the original cast members as possible”

Tom Welling and former co-star Michael Rosenbaum are developing a Smallville animated series, and they’re planning to use “as many of the original cast members as possible”.

In a short video clip posted on Twitter, Welling (who appears to be filming a Cameo for fans) announced the series, joking that it was “a secret”.

He said, “Michael Rosenbaum and I are actually working on an animated series to bring those characters back to life and use as many of the original cast members as possible. Don’t tell anybody though. It’s a secret. We’re still working on it.”

In Smallville, Welling played Clark Kent/ Superman, while co-star Rosenbaum played the villainous Lex Luther.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHH SMALLVILLE ANIMATED SERIES IS COMING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/k9BSSKnipm — The Best of the Best is a Raimi Shill (@alwaysthebestM) June 24, 2021

Welling donned his Superman cape once more for the recent DC Arrowverse crossover alongside fellow former Superman stars Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh.

The three Men of Steel all featured in The CW’s five-part TV event ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, in which viewers saw different timeline versions of the hero.

**Major spoilers ahead, so don’t continue unless you have seen ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Two’**

The crossover event revealed that, some time after the Smallville series finale, the Welling version of Clark gave up his powers in order to live in peace with his family. “That’s worth more than any superpowers,” he told the show’s iteration of villain Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer).

However, if an animated version were in the works, it might make more sense if Superman still had his powers, with a plot pre-dating the Arrowverse crossover.

Smallville itself ended back in 2011 and ran for an impressive 10 seasons in total. Fans could well expect the animated version to pick up where season ten left off.

