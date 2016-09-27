Peter Serafinowicz superhero show The Tick gets full series on Amazon
The Amazon pilot is one of three new series set to air on Amazon Prime in 2017
Peter Serafinowicz better have got used to that blue superhero suit: Amazon superhero comedy The Tick has been commissioned for a full series.
The British comedian and actor rebooted the spoof superhero series for a pilot on streaming service Amazon Prime earlier this year. Amazon have since confirmed that the series will return for a full run in 2017.
The series is written by the original creator of The Tick, Ben Edlund, who went on to become writer and exec producer on Supernatural.
It's one of three new half-hour shows confirmed by Amazon. I Love Dick, based on the novel by Chris Kraus, and action movie spoof Jean-Claude Van Johnson, with Van Damme playing a fictionalised version of himself.