❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
BBC delivers major update on sci-fi romance adaptation based on beloved best-selling novel
The Ministry of Time is set to start filming this year!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 23 February 2026 at 11:43 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad