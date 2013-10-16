It's 38 days and counting until the Doctor Who 50th Anniversary special, so what better time to whet our appetite with six (yes, SIX) brand new stills featuring the Doctors...

Matt Smith, David Tennant and John Hurt all appear in the collection of images along with Jenna Coleman as Clara and Jemma Redgrave reprising her role as Kate Stewart, daughter of Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart.