Matt Smith, David Tennant and John Hurt in new pictures from Doctor Who 50th Anniversary special
Jenna Coleman and Jemma Redgrave also feature in the new shots from November's feature-length episode
It's 38 days and counting until the Doctor Who 50th Anniversary special, so what better time to whet our appetite with six (yes, SIX) brand new stills featuring the Doctors...
Matt Smith, David Tennant and John Hurt all appear in the collection of images along with Jenna Coleman as Clara and Jemma Redgrave reprising her role as Kate Stewart, daughter of Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart.
Tennant is returning to play the 10th Doctor for Matt Smith's penultimate episode, meanwhile Hurt will appear as a previously unseen incarnation of the Time Lord.
The Day of the Doctor is due to air on Saturday 23 November on BBC1 and will be 75 minutes in length, with plans to simulcast the episode in as many as 200 countries. In the meantime, the BBC are enjoying teasing us...
