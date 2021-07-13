Richard E Grant wants a Classic Loki spin-off series

Though Marvel’s Loki series has given us plenty of iterations of everyone’s God of Mischief, from his female counterpart, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, to his alligator variant, but there’s one version of Thor’s troublesome brother who stole the show in the Loki-filled episode five: Richard E Grant.

Advertisement

The Oscar-nominated actor donned a yellow and green costume inspired by Marvel comics’ Silver Age, and has thus been dubbed Classic Loki. Not only did his backstory differ from Tom Hiddleston’s Loki – Grant’s Loki actually wanted to reconnect with his brother – but so did his powers.

This led to a pretty epic ending which left Classic Loki’s future hanging in the balance but Grant has now revealed he would be up for a spin-off.

“Classic old Loki with muscles and Alligator-dot-com, the subseries of the sub-sub-sub series – that’s what I want,” he said during an interview with Collider.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Considering how much fans loved Alligator Loki, we’re sure it would be a hit.

“Yeah and Classic Loki is the only one that can talk to [Alligator Loki] and understand him,” Grant added. “It’s a given. It’s a scriptwriter’s dream. Get it done.”

Of course, we still don’t know what the final episode in the six-parter has in store for Hiddleston’s Loki, or the MCU as a whole for that matter. Many fans suspect the series will introduce the Marvel multiverse, which could, in theory, open up endless possibilities for future content.

Advertisement

The final episode of Loki lands on Wednesday on Disney+. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the best shows on Disney+ or the best movies on Disney+. You can also plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi hub.