If you missed the film when it was out in cinemas, or simply want to give it another watch, the good news is that it will soon be able to watch from home with NOW TV - read on for all the details.

When is Joker on NOW TV?

There's not long to wait - you'll be able to watch Todd Phillips' superhero origin story from Friday 7th August 2020.

How to watch Joker on NOW TV

It couldn't be any easier, all you need to do is opt for a Sky Cinema subscription with NOW TV and then you'll find Joker in the extensive film library.

And thanks to a new offer, you'll be able to access that library for cheaper than usual - with NOW TV offering 12 months of Sky Cinema for just £9.99, £2 a month cheaper than usual.

What is Joker about?

The gritty comic-book movie follows Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian suffering with unspecified mental health issues who is mistreated and disregarded by society.

During the film, the character embarks on a downward spiral which gradually sees him become the iconic Batman villain - ending with a shocking display of violence live on air and a now iconic dance scene down a staircase.

The film draws on many sources, with notable inspiration coming from the work of Martin Scorsese and particularly the King of Comedy - whose stare Robert De Niro also appears in this film.

It's unsettling atmosphere and frequent violent scenes saw it become a controversial taking point, but it also won significant praise from some critics and sections of the movie going public.

What awards did Joker win?

Joker led the way when the Oscar nominations were announced, bagging eleven nods in categories including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor and eventually winning two - with Phoenix's performance and Hildur Guðnadóttir's score both honoured.

Phoenix won a wealth of other acting awards including a BAFTA and a Golden Globe while the film also won the coveted Golden Lion at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, where it had premiered.

What other films are on NOW TV?

Just remember Sky Cinema Pass auto-renews monthly at £9.99 a month for 12 months. After your 12 month offer, Pass auto-renews at £11.99 a month, unless cancelled. You can cancel anytime.

