Jodie Whittaker reveals the Doctor Who warning she got from David Tennant

This weekend sees the long-awaited return of Doctor Who for series 13, or Doctor Who: Flux as it has been officially titled. The first in the six-episode series will be airing on BBC One this Sunday night (31st October) and, as expected, there has been a lot of chatter about the show in the build-up to it.

The Doctor herself Jodie Whittaker has weighed in ahead of what will be her last series, revealing the word of warning she received from Tenth Doctor, David Tennant.

“I was announced in…was I announced in 2017? Yeah. Weirdly, it’s like for me, it’s as if it’s been three years, I’ve done three seasons, but it’s been much longer than that,” Whittaker told Radio Times. “And actually, it has gone [quickly]. And I remember this was one thing that I really remember David [Tennant] saying to me before, right? Like before I started shooting. He said ‘this will go so quickly. It will feel like it goes in a whirlwind.’

She added: “And it has. And I think the one thing that I will be eternally grateful for and I think I can speak for Mandip [Gill] in this way is that we have always been aware of how ace it is. As much as you can be in the chaos and it is you know, it’s a mad whirlwind.

“Any film set is but this is particularly mad! It’s been yeah, it is a really joyous thing. And so it’s gone quick, but it’s like so rich, full of wonderful experiences.”

Whittaker’s time in the TARDIS may be nearly up, but we still have the six-episode new series to watch first, along with a series of specials that will lead up to her ultimate exit – and the announcement of her replacement – in 2022. After that, it’s the return of Russell T. Davies.

Doctor Who: Flux begins at 6:15pm on BBC One on Sunday 31st October.