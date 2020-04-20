The show which saw the late Elisabeth Sladen reprise her role as the title character, ran for five series on CBBC from 2007 to 2011.

Writing about Sladen, who also appeared in The Stolen Earth and Journey's End, Agyeman tweeted, "Elizabeth Sladen. Beautiful woman. Inside & out.

"There were plans for Martha to appear in The Sarah Jane Adventures. I would’ve adored the opportunity to work alongside this lady. So full of class & grace. Gone from this temporal dimension but never forgotten."

Although Martha never did appear in The Sarah Jane Adventures, she did play a part in the other major Doctor Who spin-off show from the Russell T Davies era, Torchwood - making guest appearances in the second series of the hit show.

The Stolen Earth and Journey's End were the latest in a long line of fan favourite Doctor Who episodes to be given the watchalong treatment - with others having included the 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor and series five episode Vincent and the Doctor - and the project doesn't look set to stop any time soon.

