At the conclusion of the episode, a message appeared on screen reading, “Dedicated to the memory of the Masterful Terrance Dicks.”

Dicks had a long association with the popular sci-fi show during its original run, writing 35 episodes of the classic programme from 1968 to 1983 including 20th anniversary special The Five Doctors and Patrick Troughton's final adventure The War Games.

He also served as script editor on 144 episodes from 1968 to 1974, and was a prolific writer of Doctor Who novels – writing over 50 stories.

This record led him to be labelled as "arguably the most prolific contributor to Doctor Who" by the Doctor Who News Page.

Dicks also co-created the character of the Master, who returned in Doctor Who's latest episode - as played by Sacha Dhawan.

Many viewers shared their happiness that the dedication as included in the episode, with one writing, “that was a gorgeous touch” and another claiming, “as much as I liked part one this is the best part for me.”

Another wrote, “I'm so glad to see him acknowledged. He pretty much made Doctor Who what it was in the 70s and 80s (TV and books), which made it the thing they can't kill that it is today.”

Doctor Who continues on Sunday 5th January at 7pm on BBC One