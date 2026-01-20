A set of three new Target novelisations have been confirmed for beloved Doctor Who two-part stories, which will be released this year.

Ad

The stories set to be released as novelisations include season 1 story Aliens of London, which aired back in 2005. Introducing Whovians to the Slitheen for the very first time, the two-parter (which concluded with World War Three) starred Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper, and was written by Joseph Lidster after being originally scripted by Russell T Davies.

Season 2's The Satan Pit, which aired in 2006 along with The Impossible Planet, will also be among the stories, with this novelisation being written by original screenwriter Matt Jones. Debuting the Ood on-screen for the first time, this beloved two-parter starred David Tennant's Doctor alongside Piper, Danny Webb and Shaun Parkes.

The third novelisation will be The Time of Angels, which aired in 2010 along with Flesh and Stone. Starring Matt Smith and Karen Gillan, the episodes brought the much-anticipated return of the Weeping Angels, with Steven Moffat's original scripts being used by Jenny T Colgan for the new novelisation.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Instagram. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The novelisations will also be released as Audible audiobooks on 26th March 2026, with some Doctor Who legends lending their voices to the productions.

Jackie Tyler star Camille Coduri will read Aliens of London, while Claire Rushbrook (Ida Scott), Ronny Jhutti (Danny Bartock) and Silas Carson (Voice of the Ood) will return for The Satan Pit, along with Maureen O'Brien, who played classic companion Vicki. O'Brien will also read The Time of Angels, bringing the terrifying tale to life in audio form.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

The novelisations should hopefully help to fill the Doctor Who-shaped gap for fans, as the series won't be returning until Christmas this year, when a new special will pick up where last season's finale, The Reality War, left off.

Speaking with BBC Newsbeat, showrunner Russell T Davies recently said that while he hasn't written the special yet, he has shared plot details with BBC bosses, which left them "with jaws agape, loving it."

Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.