Doctor Who fans were treated to a special mini-episode revisiting the Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison) and Tegan (Janet Fielding) back in December – and now it's been confirmed that we'll be getting a follow-up.

Destination: Daleks was produced to promote the release of Doctor Who: The Collection: Season 21 on Blu-ray and saw the pair receive a desperate message from another old friend – Turlough (Mark Strickson).

Turlough was last seen in 1984's Planet of Fire, opting to leave the Doctor and Tegan behind to return to his homeworld of Trion – since invaded by the Daleks.

The mini-episode ended on a cliffhanger, with our heroes in Dalek custody – and writer Pete McTighe (The War Between the Land and the Sea) has revealed we'll soon find out where the story goes next.

"I had lots and lots of friends, including Russell T Davies, message me saying… but what happens next?" McTighe explained at a BFI Southbank screening to promote the Blu-ray release.

"I kind of knew what happened next, but obviously I don't have 5 million quid to make it, so I rang my friend Marcus [Hearn] at Doctor Who Magazine and said, ‘How would you feel about continuing the story as a comic strip?’, and he said yes."

McTighe elaborated that "a very special supplement" to be released by Doctor Who Magazine in the coming months will "continue the story, and you'll see what happens on Trion."

It's exciting news for fans – th0ugh Peter Davison, also in attendance at the BFI event, cheekily refused to rule out the possibility that Destination: Daleks might also get a live-action sequel.

"I'm looking forward to the comic strip of the Dalek story, because then that'll be picked up by a Hollywood studio, so by the time I'm about 86 or 87, we should have a movie version of it!" he quipped.

The Doctor Who: The Collection: Season 21 set will include the Destination: Daleks short.

The upcoming Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 21 Blu-ray includes a wealth of new bonus material alongside the Destination: Daleks short.

Several stories feature updated special effects, including The Awakening, Frontios, Resurrection of the Daleks and The Caves of Androzani. Warriors of the Deep receives a full Special Edition overhaul with a new four-part edit, freshly created visual effects and a 5.1 surround sound mix, while The Awakening and The Caves of Androzani also benefit from new surround sound updates.

Additional features include behind-the-scenes documentaries on Resurrection of the Daleks and The Twin Dilemma, a new audio commentary for The Awakening, and an In Conversation special with Janet Fielding, Mark Strickson and Matthew Waterhouse, hosted by Matthew Sweet.

Fan favourites return too, including Behind the Sofa and a new instalment of The Doctor Who Escape Room. Other highlights include Look Who’s Boating with Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, 48 Hours with Fielding, Tales of the TARDIS (a 2023 re-edit of Earthshock), The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot with new commentary, plus HD galleries, info text, PDF archives and selected archive DVD extras.

Doctor Who: The Collection: Season 21 set is currently scheduled for release on 16 March, 2026 and is available for pre-order now.

