As one Doctor Who spin-off series approaches its end, with the final episode of The War Between the Land and the Sea airing this Sunday (21st December), we've just got a major update regarding another.

Earlier this year, it was announced that BBC Children’s and Education was looking for an animation studio to produce a brand new series, inspired by the beloved Doctor Who universe, to air on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer for pre-schoolers.

Now, it has been confirmed that, following a competitive pitch process, British animation studio Blue Zoo has secured the contract to produce the new series. Blue Zoo has previously been behind other CBeebies programmes including Numberblocks, Alphablocks and Mojo Swoptops.

The new series has now been commissioned for 52 11-minute episodes over two seasons, which will go into production in 2026.

Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s & Education, said: "We can't wait to welcome the Doctor to CBeebies, introducing this beloved family favourite to our youngest audience for the very first time.

"This new series further strengthens our commitment to the British animation industry by championing homegrown productions with the potential to travel the world and, perhaps even through time and space.

"The bidding process for this project was exceptionally competitive, and we would like to commend all the shortlisted producers for the outstanding quality and depth of their proposals."

Meanwhile, Adam Shaw, co-founder of Blue Zoo Animation Studio, said: "This year, we celebrated 25 years of Blue Zoo so it's an extra special honour to be given the chance to bring such a much-loved classic and a true British icon to a whole new generation of young viewers.

"Doctor Who means so much to so many people, and we don’t take that lightly at all. Reimagining something this legendary for a preschool audience is a brilliant creative challenge, and one we’re incredibly excited to dive into."

This will be the first time a Doctor Who spin-off has been aimed at pre-schoolers. The Sarah Jane Adventures was previously produced for younger viewers on CBBC, while another spin-off, Torchwood, was aimed at an adult audience and first aired on BBC Three.

Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

