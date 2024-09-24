As seen in the new season, the Doctor's gadget has a completely new shape and design, making it the most unique rendition to date.

In Character Options' version, the device has new features, including "a uniquely shaped, swivel-out Power Core complete with flickering Power Crystal Chamber and on/off sounds".

There are also three different sounds with light FX: "A standard sonic sound, a data sound, and a lifeform scan sound."

The spring-out and retract Emitter section also has its own sound, as does the slide out analyser.

In addition to this limited edition sonic, there is also a standard version of the device available to pre-order at various retailers, including Forbidden Planet.

The Fifteenth Doctor's screwdriver was unveiled back in December 2023, with Ncuti Gatwa calling it "a magnificent piece of Gallifreyan technology that helps the Doctor through all his scrapes and has lots of useful nooks and crannies too".

Gatwa's favourite part of the screwdriver, though, was a message that is written in Gallifreyan symbols, which is a Rwandan proverb that translates to "the sharpness of the tongue defeats the sharpness of the warrior".

In the sci-fi series, the new sonic is powered by a purple crystal which equates to, as per Gatwa, "a USB port", allowing the Doctor to connect it to other technologies.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

