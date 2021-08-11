Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan responds to calls for a Master spin-off

Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan has responded to fan demands for his incarnation of The Master to get a spin-off series as the franchise prepares for a major creative overhaul.

Series 13 of modern Who is currently filming with Jodie Whittaker reprising her role as The Doctor for the last time, but there’s no word yet on whether Dhawan will be back to face her.

The actor, also known for The Great and Marvel’s Iron Fist, debuted in the role in the twelfth series episode Spyfall, earning strong praise for his interpretation of the menacing foe.

One fan wrote in a tweet: “Please BBC, can we have a Doctor Who spin-off featuring Sacha Dhawan’s Master, just want to see what his Master gets up [to] on his own.”

Dhawan replied: “You really don’t…”

Fans have been busy speculating exactly what the cryptic comment means, with some theorising it could reference the character’s return after his possible death in the series 12 finale.

Dhawan told Radio Times last September that there has been “no talk” about his version of The Master returning, but that he would “really love to come back” to the long-running sci-fi drama.

“I’m just really excited to see, if I do come back, where they’d take the character,” Dhawan added. “You know, the Master’s so unpredictable, he can get out of anything. I’m sure he’ll be inclined to make another visit. I hope!”

Previous Doctor Who spin-offs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures have attracted passionate fanbases, although BBC Three’s later effort – Class – was cancelled after one season.

Aside from the online animated Daleks! shorts, there have been no subsequent Doctor Who spin-offs, but former showrunner Russell T Davies has championed the idea of a Marvel-style connected universe of shows.

