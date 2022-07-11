Speaking at an event during London Film and Comic Con 2022 – as shared by @WhoHats on Twitter – the actress addressed whether the character might be involved in future seasons by saying: "Who knows? Bring it on, Ncuti is all I'm saying!"

Ncuti, of course, refers to incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to take over the TARDIS from Jodie Whittaker in 2023.

Kingston made regular appearances on the sci-fi series in the past, especially during Matt Smith's stint as the Doctor between 2010 and 2013, and starred in 15 episodes of the series in total alongside the Tenth, Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors.

She has gone on to reprise the role in an assortment of Big Finish audio adventures and has always appeared willing to make a return to the main series.

Speaking on The One Show back in January this year, she said: "Of course, I would want to come back.

"I feel like River – she started at the end, as it were, so there's only one way to go, which is forward and to continue living."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And with several former stars of the show – including David Tennant and Catherine Tate – set to return for the show's 60th anniversary next year, we wouldn't rule out another appearance for River at some point down the line...

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn. All 13 seasons of Doctor Who are available to watch now on iPlayer and Prime Video – sign up for a Prime Video free trial.

Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.