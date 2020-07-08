This week we examine all the options, while also taking a look at the background and context of Doctor Who’s current style and format, how it compares to the classic series and whether it’s time for a major change.

Will necessity be the mother of invention? And could these challenging new times actually create some brilliant new Who stories? It’ll probably be longer than ever before we find out – assuming, of course, the BBC don’t just snap up our "animated adventures of Jodie Whittaker" idea…

Check out the full RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast above

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 with festive special Revolution of the Daleks starring Whittaker, Mandip Gill (Yaz), Bradley Walsh (Graham) and Tosin Cole (Ryan), with the festive special having completing shooting pre-lockdown as part of series 12 filming.

