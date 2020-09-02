But what makes a perfect Doctor debut? In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we take a look at the introductory stories for various Doctors, and note the intense tightrope walk these stories have to walk. How do you introduce a whole new character without hitting the obvious beats? And how good a story can you create when the meeting the new Time Lord is all anyone’s interested in?

Clearly, it’s a tricky balance to nail in both the classic and modern series, with plenty of episodes – like 2005’s Christmas Invasion – dividing our presenters, while others (specifically Matt Smith’s launch The Eleventh Hour) truly stand the test of time.

But what could we see in the future? Listen on to hear our pitch for how Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor should make her grand exit at some point in the future, and the unusual new way we’d like to meet a potential Fourteenth Doctor.

