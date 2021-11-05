Doctor Who writer and K9 co-creator Bob Baker dies, aged 82

Bob Baker, Doctor Who writer and co-creator of robotic canine K9, has died aged 82.

Advertisement

K9official’s Twitter account posted the news today (5th November) alongside a statement.

“Bob was a prolific Film and Television writer,” it reads. “Alongside his late writing partner, Dave Martin, they were stalwarts of children’s Television in the 1970s, with a well-earned reputation for bizarre and spine-tingling adventure. They wrote many of what have become to be regarded by fans worldwide as true classic BBC TV Doctor Who stories; creating many well-remembered enemies for the time lord during the Jon Pertwee and Tom Baker years.”

As well as being responsible for a wealth of fan favourite Doctor Who stories, Baker and his partner Martin were also the minds behind the Doctor’s robot dog companion, K9, who made his first appearance in The Invisible Enemy.

Dear Friends.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear friend and business partner, the iconic BOB BAKER. pic.twitter.com/4Quj7zWbqJ — K9Official (@K9official1) November 5, 2021

The official Doctor Who Twitter account also posted a tribute to the writer, saying: “We’re sad to hear that Bob Baker has passed away, who wrote many of the Doctor’s adventures, and was the co-creator of K9.”

We’re sad to hear that Bob Baker has passed away, who wrote many of the Doctor's adventures, and was the co-creator of K9 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eq7kpkOx2K — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) November 5, 2021

In addition to their work for Doctor Who, Baker and Martin also wrote cult TV series SKY and King of the Castle. He went on to work on the Wallace & Gromit films alongside creator Nick Park.

Fellow Doctor Who writer Eddie Robson paid tribute to Baker on Twitter, writing: “RIP Bob Baker, who once wrote his own murder into a Wallace & Gromit film.”

Robson also shared two pictures of said scene, with Baker himself in classic Aardman style.

RIP Bob Baker, who once wrote his own murder into a Wallace & Gromit film pic.twitter.com/Z3UW6LHXQe — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) November 5, 2021

Before he became a writer, Baker was a monumental stonemason and an animator. He also wrote an autobiography, K9 Stole My Trousers, which takes a look at his more than five-decades-long career in entertainment.

Later in life, Baker also set up a production company which “created a new audience for K9 with a TV series shown worldwide via Disney, Cartoon Network and BBC Kids”.

Baker had recently written scripts for a new K9 film and TV series which will “continue in tribute to Bob and his legacy”.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.