Doctor Who marks International Women’s Day with new Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill image

The BBC has unveiled a new image of Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill to mark International Women’s Day today (8th March).

The new image was released to “celebrate the creative and talented women on and off-screen who are inspiring the next generation of fans.”

BBC

Following the departure of Bradley Walsh (Graham) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) in New Year’s Day special Revolution of the Daleks, Whittaker (The Doctor) and Gill (Yaz) will be joined by John Bishop as new companion Dan when Doctor Who returns for its 13th series later this year.

The next series is now filming in Cardiff, but will span just eight episodes, three less than usual, in a move that allows the show to stick to its usual production cycle despite complicated new health and safety guidelines.

“It will [air] next year sometime, hopefully, unless my holiday goes on for a really long time, which is always tempting,” series boss Chris Chibnall told EW in 2020 about the airdate.

Along with a new companion, fans can also expect some returning monsters when Doctor Who is back on our screens.

“Yes, more monsters are coming back,” Chibnall recently told Radio Times. “There are ones who’ve appeared over the past 15 years that are deserving of another visit in the next series. In fact, they’re probably formulating their plans as we speak…”

The Master actor Sacha Dhawan has also confirmed he’d be keen to reprise the villainous role he first played in series 12 of the BBC sci-fi series.

“The thing is… what I love about the Master is that you can put him in the darkest, dangerous, most impossible situations… and he’ll always find a way of getting out of them. How, I don’t know!” Dhawan told

