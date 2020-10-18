The news was announced on Twitter by Doctor Who Magazine editor Emily Cook, who has been behind previous fan watchalongs since the beginning of the pandemic.

She wrote, "INCOMING MESSAGE FROM THE DOCTOR. Don't turn your back. Don't look away. And #DONTBLINK!" before revealing that the event would take place at 7pm on 31st October.

First shown in 2007, the series three episode has become legendary among fans of the long-running sci-fi series, in no small part due to the introduction of the terrifying weeping angels.

More like this

David Tenant stars as the tenth doctor, with Freema Agyeman as companion Martha Jones. The instalment also features Richard Cant, Lucy Gaskell, and a young Carey Mulligan as central character Sally Sparrow.

It's not yet clear whether any stars of the series will be joining in with the tweetalong, as was the case for several of the events earlier in the year.

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The watchalongs proved very popular in the 10 weeks they ran following the start of lockdown, with numerous big-name guests tweeting along with a range of popular Nu-Who episodes including The Day of the Doctor and Vincent and the Doctor.

Former showrunners Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies, previous doctors Matt Smith and David Tenant and a slew of ex-companions all took part in the events. Several mini-episodes were also created specially for the fan events.

In August a further one-off watchalong was scheduled to mark the return of Christopher Eccleston to the Whoniverse, with fans choosing to watch series one episode The Empty Child.

As they wait for this year's hotly-anticipated festive special, fans can also get their Who fix by purchasing a new collection of Doctor Who short stories, with proceeds going to Children in Need.

Titled Doctor Who: Adventures in Lockdown, the book includes short stories penned by a range of Who legends. These include former showrunners Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies, star Mark Gatiss, author Neil Gaiman and current boss Chris Chibnall.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Adventures in Lockdown will be available to purchase from UK retailers only from 5th November, with £2.25 from every copy going to BBC Children in Need. Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One and BBC Two in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.