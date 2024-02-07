Written by Paul Cornell, the story sees the Fifth Doctor and his companions Nyssa and Tegan caught up in a vampire plot.

The novel has been adapted by Lizbeth Myles into a three-part audio play – starring Peter Davison as the Doctor, Janet Fielding as Tegan and Sarah Sutton as Nyssa – due for release in July 2024, 30 years after the book was published.

Peter Davison and Janet Fielding in studio Big Finish

A synopsis for the new Goth Opera adaptation reads: "Manchester, 1993. The Time Lady Ruath, an old friend of the Doctor's, arrives on the planet to inform Earth's vampires that the arrival of their legendary messiah is imminent. His rising will herald an age of endless night where the undead reign supreme. All that is needed is the blood of a Time Lord.

"In Tasmania, the Doctor, Tegan, and Nyssa are enjoying the sun and plenty of cricket. When they are attacked by vampires, they escape unscathed, except for Nyssa who suffers two small puncture wounds to her neck. Compelled by her attacker to remain silent, she can tell no-one what she's turning into.

"Why is Ruath so determined to see the descendants of the Great Vampire rise to power? If only the Doctor knew the truth, she's certain he would turn to her side, and help to secure the future of Vampire kind, no matter how much humanity must suffer."

The cast of Doctor Who: Goth Opera – Mathew McQuinn, Sarah Sutton, Micah Balfour, Janet Fielding, Natalie Gumede Big Finish

The guest cast for Goth Opera will include Richard Armitage (Fool Me Once), who reads the prologue as Rassilon, plus Natalie Gumede (Titans) as Ruath and Micah Balfour (The Gold) as Yarven.

Producer and director David O’Mahony said: "Goth Opera has got everything: vampires, superpowers, blood, guts, and gore, and of course Peter Davison's Doctor along with Tegan and Nyssa. It’s also set in and around Manchester, which gave us a lovely opportunity to bring in young and exciting northern actors.

"Lizbeth Myles has brilliantly adapted Paul Cornell’s novel and, with an incredible voice cast – including the wonderful Richard Armitage giving us a Rassilon prologue – it's a vampiric romp through the Whoniverse not to be missed!”

Doctor Who – The Novel Adaptations: Goth Opera is now available to pre-order as a 3-disc collector's edition box set (for £22.99) or as a digital download only (for £18.99). – exclusively from bigfinish.com.

