Teams of up to six people will have one hour to solve a number of puzzles in the hopes they can defeat the monster without any loss of life.

The game is available to book right now at Escape Hunt's Reading and Birmingham locations, where it will launch on 9th and 11th March respectively.

The company has previously collaborated with the BBC on a Doctor Who escape room with last year's Worlds Collide, which RadioTimes.com gave a glowing review.

More like this

Richard Harpham, CEO of Escape Hunt PLC, said: "Doctor Who has a loyal and dedicated fanbase which we have seen from the success of our first game, so to be able to bring some variety to the public with a brand new and innovative game centred around the iconic Dalek characters is an exciting prospect for Escape Hunt."

Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens will also be available in Norwich and Basingstoke later this year.

Advertisement

Tickets for the escape room start at £25 and can be booked from the Escape Hunt website.