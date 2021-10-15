Doctor Who casts Line of Duty and Inbetweeners stars for series 13

Looks like the TARDIS will be a little crowded this year.

Yes, Doctor Who has unveiled its guest stars for the upcoming series 13, with well-known faces from Line of Duty, Cold Feet, The Crown and the Inbetweeners set to join Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson in the six-part serial Doctor Who: Flux this autumn.

And of course, you want the full list. Announced by the BBC today were Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars), Annabel Scholey (Being Human), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown), Gerald Kyd (Casualty) and Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Last Christmas).

And with “further casting” set to be announced “in due course” according to the Beeb, you can bet that stacked cast doesn’t end there…

“I feel tremendously lucky to have joined the Doctor Who family this season,” Craig Parkinson said in a release.

“Chris’ scripts are witty, intelligent and full of light and shade, making my job as an actor extremely enjoyable! My son loves the show and as long as he gives me his seal of approval I’ll know I’ve done it justice!”

Robert Bathurst added: “People say Doctor Who is science fiction. Fiction? No it’s all real, and it’s as scary to do as it looks. Great to be part of it.”

“The whole cast/ crew welcomed me with open arms into the iconic Doctor Who family of which it is an absolute privilege to be part of,” The Irregulars star Graham agreed.

“It’s a real honour to share the magic of this universe with them and, of course, our wonderful audience this October!”

Harrison, who follows in the footsteps of Inbetweeners co-star James Buckley after his role in series 12, added: “It’s a pleasure to be a part of this huge show that has such a passionate fan base! I hope all the Doctor Who fans enjoy the new series and my role in it.”

Currently, no detail about the characters these guest stars play has been revealed, but they’ll be starring alongside series regulars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop over the six episodes of series 13, as well as recurring guest star Jacob Anderson (whose character Vinder was revealed some months ago).

And given that series 13 is set to be the first fully serialised story since Doctor Who was revived in 2005, it could be that we’ll be seeing more of these characters than the one-episode spot guest actors and usually enjoy in the series.

In other words, keep your eyes on this lot – you might be seeing more of them than you expect…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Sunday 31st October. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.