David Suchet was delighted to be reunited with former Poirot co-star Peter Capaldi on Doctor Who
The pair have met on screen twice already y'know...
Published: Wednesday, 17 August 2016 at 1:35 pm
He's just joined Doctor Who in a guest star role as "The Landlord" but did you know David Suchet has met many incarnations of Peter Capaldi on TV throughout the years?
The veteran star of Agatha Christie's Poirot shared his absolute delight at having the opportunity to star in Doctor Who and reunite with Capaldi on Twitter.
He also reflected fondly on their previous starring turns on TV together, including this episode of Poirot in 1991.
And they also faced off in the BBC's 1992 adaptation of The Secret Agent, which was of course recently remade with Toby Jones and Vicky McClure among the cast.
Bonus points for spotting the other Doctor Who alum in the 92 adaptation of The Secret Agent.
