A post on X said: "We're sad to hear of the passing of actor Clifton Jones, who played Moonbase Alpha's computer specialist David Kano in 23 episodes of Space:1999.

"Clifton's other screen appearances included roles in episodes of The Professionals, Softly Softly, The Persuaders!, 1990, Emergency Ward 10 and Star Trek The Next Generation to name a few. Our thoughts go out to all who knew him. #cliftonjones #space1999 #rip."

Jones was born in St. Andrew, Jamaica, and moved to England in 1958. He studied at the Italia Conti Academy in London, and went on to have roles in British series including Emergency Ward 10, Doctor in Charge and Dixon of Dock Green.

He played David Kano in the first season of Space: 1999, a sci-fi series which ran from 1975 to 1977 and was, at the time, the most expensive series produced for British TV. This remains the role for which he is best known today.

Other series in which Jones featured included Z-Cars, Public Eye, Danger Man, Man in a Suitcase, The Professionals and Star Trek: The Next Generation, appearing in two episodes of the latter in an uncredited role as the Bortas helmsman.

He also had roles in films including Joanna, Innocent Bystanders and Sheena, while he voiced Blackavar in 1978's animated movie Watership Down.

He last on-screen appearance was in 1994, when he played Dr Ocampo in the film China Moon.

Commenting on Gerry Anderson's post, one fan said in a tribute to Jones: "A great actor. Rest in peace, Clifton Jones."

Another said: "Kano and Bergman were my favourite characters. I hope his family knows how loved his work is."

The Gerry Anderson account on Facebook also posted a video tribute to Jones, with fans in the comments calling him a "great actor" and noting the "lovely tribute".