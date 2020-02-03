Confronting her past as a KGB operative will also put her on the path of fearsome villain Taskmaster, whose identity remains a mystery at the time of writing.

"You don't know everything about me," the super spy says in the trailer. "At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are." It looks like we're set to find out just how red Black Widow's ledger really is.

Alongside the new trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl, Marvel also revealed four new posters that show off the film's main cast.

Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) play fellow spies from the Black Widow training programme, Yelena Belova and Melina Vostokoff.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star David Harbour will take on the role of Red Guardian, who was the Soviet Union's answer to Captain America during the Cold War.

After the character sacrificed herself in last year's Avengers: Endgame, it remains to be seen whether this is Johansson's last hurrah as Black Widow or if it could set up a means for her return in the present day.

Black Widow hits UK cinemas on 1st May 2020.