Andor actor Diego Luna teases Star Wars cameos in Disney Plus series

Rogue One star Diego Luna is set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in upcoming Disney Plus series Star Wars: Andor – and it looks like fans can expect to see some more well-known characters from a galaxy far far away in the new show.

Advertisement

Speaking to Deadline, the actor teased that fans will “definitely see familiar faces” and explained that he was able to be more open than he might usually be about Star Wars given the new series is a prequel.

“I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Stars Wars: Rogue One] already,” he said. “No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The 12-part series began filming earlier this year, and we already know the identity of at least two of the familiar faces teased by Luna – with Forest Whittaker set to reprise his role as rebel fighter Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O’Reilly back as Mon Mothma.

However, it appears that Alan Tudyk – who voiced the popular wise-cracking droid K-2SO in Rogue One – is not in line for a return just yet, although he has spoken about how he would like to appear in later seasons.

Meanwhile, a number of Star Wars newcomers have also been confirmed as part of the cast, with Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Robert Emms joining in undisclosed roles and Good Omens star Adria Arjona set to play Cassian Andor’s sister.

Exact plot details about the series are still unconfirmed at this stage, but it has been described by LucasFilm as “a new spy series inspired by Rogue One” and looks set to dig deeper into Cassian’s life and backstory.

We’re also still waiting on an official release date, but it’s expected to arrive on our screens at some point in 2022.

Advertisement

Fellow live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian has already included some major cameos during its run – with Luke Skywalker himself making an appearance in the series two finale, so it will be interesting to see which names the new show might have up its sleeve.