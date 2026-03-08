The first season of Alien: Earth started releasing last August, and while the show was officially renewed back in November, little has been heard since then about when fans will get to see the new episodes.

Given the show's heavy effects workload and high production value, it will likely take a good while after filming for season 2 to be released. Thankfully, we now have a rough date for when that process is likely to get started.

Speaking with Deadline, Wendy star Sydney Chandler revealed that production is set to begin in May, with filming moving from Thailand to Pinewood Studios in London.

Chandler also revealed that she hasn't seen any of the scripts yet, but we do know they are certainly in the works, thanks to EP/producing director Dana Gonzales.

Gonzales posted a picture of an office door in Pinewood Studios on Instagram recently, along with the caption: "Super excited to start the journey of @alienearthfx season 2. World building in the Alien universe birthplace."

When the series from creator Noah Hawley was officially renewed, FX Chairman John Landgraf said in a statement: "It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future.

"Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories – and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary.

"We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development."

Alongside Chandler, the first season of Alien: Earth also starred Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

