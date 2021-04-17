Alfred Molina confirms his return as Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Alfred Molina has confirmed that he will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Advertisement

The actor will be making his MCU debut, having last played the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 all the way back in 2004.

And speaking about returning to the character after such a long gap, Molina told Variety that it was a “wonderful” experience.

“It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back,” he said.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It was reported last December that Molina would be appearing in the film, but until now it hadn’t been clear that he would definitely be reprising the same role he played in the earlier Spider-Man movie.

But Molina said that the news was already “all over the internet” despite the fact he’d been asked to keep his role in the film secret. “I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood,” he added.

His confirmation will now further fuel rumours that the film is set to incorporate a Spider-Verse storyline, with Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro (who he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2) already doing a lot to suggest that a crossover could be on the cards.

Rumours also persist that former Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could be in line for an appearance in the film, although this has been denied by Tom Holland.

What we do know is that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will play a major part in the plot, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige having revealed that the film will have connections to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Advertisement

The cast for the film also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei – each of whom will be reprising their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.