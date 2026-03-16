Bad video game movies are a dime a dozen, but actress Rosamund Pike believes one adaptation in particular nearly killed her career.

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In a recent interview on Elizabeth Day’s podcast How to Fail, Pike talked about her early foray into the action genre when she starred as Sam Grimm in the 2005 film Doom.

Given today’s hit shows like The Last of Us and Fallout, it can be hard to remember a time when a film being a video game adaptation almost always meant it would turn out poorly. Doom is just one of many desiccated husks that litter the video game-to-screen graveyards found hidden away on Netflix and beyond.

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Based (very loosely) off of the Doom series by id Software, the futuristic sci-fi horror flick told the story of a group of soldiers sent to investigate a research facility on Mars which had been experiencing some mysterious phenomenon. Starring alongside the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Karl Urban, Pike, in one of her first major movie roles, noted how the film made her appreciate "how utterly ill-equipped I am to be an action star."

"I was just out of my comfort zone, out of my league, my depth, and the film was an absolute bomb," Pike added, calling Doom, "one of the worst films ever made."

"I probably could’ve ended my career," she added. "I don’t read the reviews, but you get the sense you’re lucky to have survived that one."

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Thankfully for us, Pike’s brief jaunt to battle demons on Mars didn’t put an unceremonious end to her career and she’s gone on to star in hit films like Gone Girl, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

She’s even returned to the action genre with The Wheel of Time, the Amazon adaptation of Robert Jordan’s beloved fantasy series, which was cancelled after three seasons.

We can’t help but wonder if a good Doom movie will ever get made, but, if it does, we doubt Rosamund Pike would volunteer for another outing.

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