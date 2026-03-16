The Wheel of Time icon Rosamund Pike believes a video game movie adaptation almost killed her career
The popular actor has been speaking candidly about one of her previous roles, calling it "one of the worst films ever made."
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:34 pm
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