Harry Wild: the gripping Irish crime drama you won’t want to miss

Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling whodunnit, a captivating drama or a warm-hearted comedy, you’re sure to find your perfect viewing on Acorn TV. And, because the streaming platform adds new shows weekly, there’s always something to lose yourself in, such as its latest offering, Harry Wild.

Golden Globe winner Jane Seymour stars as retired literature professor Harriet “Harry” Wild, whose life is taken in a whole new direction after she becomes the victim of a mugging. Shaken up by the attack, she goes to stay with her police detective son Charlie (Kevin Ryan), but things take an unexpected turn when she notices his latest investigation bears striking similarities to an obscure Elizabethan play.

When her offer to help is rudely rejected by Charlie, Harry decides she will find the killer herself to prove she was right, but things get even weirder when she crosses paths with her mugger, Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd). Instead of turning him in, she decides to employ him as her sidekick, and the two forge an unlikely relationship as they become a well-matched sleuthing duo in their quest to catch a killer.

