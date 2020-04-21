And yet, there hasn't been much news on the project other than its change of setting from the 80s to the present day - until now.

In response to a fan question, Gaiman wrote on Tumblr: "It’s going really well, except it’s kind of hibernating right now until people start making TV again. The scripts for the first season are written, casting had started, directors hired, sets were being built.

"Everything was ready to go into production, and then we moved into a pause. As soon as the world is ready to make TV drama, Sandman will move smoothly back into being made."

More like this

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Now there's some good news to brighten up your day.

Gaiman had previously revealed that the series would follow the events of Preludes & Nocturnes, the first hardback volume in the comic series.

Though no castings have been confirmed, Gaiman has also stated that the appearance of the Sandman himself Dream (who also goes by Morpheus, Oneiros and many others) would constantly change. In the comics, Dream's appearance changes depending on who is looking at him.

Coronavirus may have delayed production, but that doesn't mean Gaiman has stopped working on the series: "In the meantime, we are taking the opportunity to get the scripts as good as we can."

Advertisement

Looking for what to watch next on Netflix? Check out our round-up of best Netflix TV series.