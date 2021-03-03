Amazon Prime Video announces new thriller The Devil’s Hour from Steven Moffat

A brand new, UK-produced series has been announced at Amazon Prime Video.

Created by newcomer Tom Moran, The Devil’s Hour will be produced by Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue.

As the title and the timing of the announcement suggest, the series revolves around the time known as the devil’s hour. Seasoned horror movie buffs will know the significance of the stretch between 3am and 4am, when the devil is believed to be at his strongest – and things begin to go downhill.

It’s unclear whether The Devil’s Hour will feature Lucifer himself, but it does follow the story of Lucy Chambers, a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3:33am.

The fact that Lucy’s mother speaks to empty chairs, her young son is emotionally withdrawn and a string of brutal murders is terrorising the area doesn’t bode well for Lucy.

Producer Vertue, said: “We are genuinely delighted to be one of the first UK Originals that Prime Video has commissioned and are thrilled that Tom Moran and his big brain have trusted Hartswood and Johnny Allan the director with the wonderful task of bringing his scripts to life.”

Director of European Amazon Originals Georgia Brown added: “The Devil’s Hour is a gripping story from an exciting new voice, with a dream team behind and in front of the camera. We’re thrilled to be working with Tom, Steven and Sue on this new project, and we can’t wait to share news of the great British talent set to feature in this series.”

