Here's what you need to know about the closing chapters of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2...

Why did Sabrina lose her powers?

When Sabrina's friends find an underground mosaic that seemingly depicts Sabrina bringing about the apocalypse, they decide drastic action must be taken to avert disaster.

With some help from Lilith, they settle on conjuring a mandrake spell, which involves Sabrina sleeping next to a mandrake plant so that it absorbs her magical powers and forms a doppelgänger of her.

Sabrina will then be able to kill her lookalike and destroy her supernatural abilities with it, thwarting those scary apocalyptic prophecies in the process. Of course, things don't go exactly to plan.

Sabrina's doppelgänger manages to secretly slip away during the night, causing chaos the following day by killing members of the Judas Society and attempting to capture the witch's friends.

Fortunately, they escape and eventually Sabrina comes face to face with her clone. At a major disadvantage without her powers, Ambrose helps Sabrina by convincing her mandrake copy to take part in an Old West-style pistol duel.

The teenage witch uses the mandrake's low intelligence against her and cheats in the duel, killing the clone and her powers along with it - but the apocalypse triggers regardless.

In a sense, she "kills herself" in the stand-off, performing the latest in a series of actions that pervert the miracles of Jesus and bring Satan to Greendale as a result.

Does Sabrina get her powers back?

In the climactic Part 2 finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the titular witch must face down against the most formidable of foes: the devil himself - who may also be her father!

He wants her to blow the Horn of Gabriel which will open the gates of hell into the mortal world and eventually she is forced to do so.

Fortunately, due to some earlier trickery from Harvey, Theo and Ros, the gates remain firmly shut and using a human body as an Acheron Configuration, Sabrina and her friends defeat the Dark Lord.

Lilith becomes Queen of Hell and takes him back where he belongs, but not before she restores Sabrina's powers which had been sorely absent since the mandrake absorbed them.

This effectively gets her back into fighting form to face what awaits her in Part 3...

Why is Satan in Nick's body?

Sabrina and her pals attempted to trap the devil into an Acheron Configuration puzzle, but soon learnt the hard way that it simply wouldn't be strong enough to contain him.

They would need a stronger form of the puzzle, also known as a human body, if they had any hope to overcome his power.

Sabrina's boyfriend Nick bravely volunteered to take the sacrificial role, trapping the Dark Lord inside his body, which Lilith then took with her into the depths of hell.

Once Sabrina's powers are restored, she hatches a daring plan to journey into hell and retrieve him.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix