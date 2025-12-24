This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Ad

What are the ingredients of A Ghost Story for Christmas? For me, it’s a combination: finding an appropriate and contained story with a richness, a patina of antiquity, that makes it feel Christmassy.

It’s a pleasing terror, not upsettingly ghastly or gory, but one that still produces the right kind of shiver. Above all else, it has to be scary with a slow accumulation of dread.

This year, we start during the Blitz. Roger Winstanley – played by Tobias Menzies – is taking shelter from the bombs in a Tube station, and falls into a conversation with a Wren, played by Nancy Carroll.

He tells her about a dream he’s had since childhood, in which he arrives at a big, stately home where a schoolfriend, Jack Stone, introduces him to his terrifying mother. She’s played by the incomparable Joanna Lumley, who was just fantastic. What a trouper.

The recurring dream always culminates with Mrs Stone intoning, “Jack will show you your room. I have given you the room in the tower.” And when Roger goes up to the room, he knows there’s something dreadful there, waiting for him. But one day, the dream comes true…

Joanna Lumley as Mrs Stone and Tobias Menzies as Roger in A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Room in the Tower. BBC / Adorable Media / Joe Duggan

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025

I’ve always wanted to adapt an EF Benson story. He’s most famous for Mapp and Lucia, but in his day, he was known for his ghost stories – or “spook stories”, as he called them. And The Room in the Tower is one of his best. I’ve always liked it. I remember it’s one that, early in my life, really scared me. It still does.

The story is a strange combination of things. I have a feeling it might be based on a real experience of Benson’s. It has a whiff of that – perhaps it might have been his own recurring dream. We all know what that kind of nightmare is like and the story has a very convincing air of that.

There’s also something awfully terrifying about that line: “Jack will show you your room. I have given you the room in the tower.” It’s like a sentence of death...

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here .

Mark Gatiss's A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Room in the Tower airs on BBC Two and iPlayer on Christmas Eve at 10pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.