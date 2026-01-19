Warning: Spoilers ahead for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 1.

The Hedge Knight marks the beginning of a brand-new instalment in HBO’s Game of Thrones universe with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, as the series introduces key characters from George R.R. Martin’s novellas in a brand-new time period in Westerosi history.

With Ser Dunk (Peter Claffey) and his young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) navigating the festivities of the Ashford tourney, the hedge knight bumps into a variety of lords, ladies, knights, and squires who are ancestors of key Game of Thrones families along the way.

However, the prequel also affords more screen time to some of the more overlooked Houses from the best-selling novels, with House Fossoway given a more prominent role in proceedings.

While the House - who are bannermen to House Tyrell of Highgarden - has been mentioned and their banners displayed previously in Game of Thrones, primarily via Symun Fossoway, two members of the family will play a much larger role in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Here’s everything you need to know about Raymun and Steffon Fossoway!

Who are Raymun and Steffon Fossoway in A Knight of Seven Kingdoms?

Ser Steffon Fossoway is a knight and the heir to House Fossoway of Cider Hall, while Raymun is his younger cousin and squire.

Like Ser Dunk, Steffon is also competing in the jousting tourney at Ashford, with Lord Ashford hosting the events in celebration of his daughter’s thirteenth name day.

Dunk first meets the Fossoway pair as they spar and practise sword fighting ahead of the tournament. However, it quickly becomes clear that Ser Steffon treats his younger cousin cruelly, kicking Raymun into the wooden barriers and breaking them in the process.

As Raymun gets to his feet to fight back, Ser Steffon easily swats him aside and slaps him to the ground. "Don’t muck about with me, Raymun. You’re a good-for-nothing, useless rat," he jeers.

Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms HBO/Sky

As Dunk looks on in dismay, torn over whether he should intervene, Ser Steffon notices Dunk’s stature and his longsword and challenges him to a spar. Raymun also encourages Dunk, adding, "Do it, Ser. I might not be right, but my cousin here is rotten to the core. Knock the seeds out of him."

It’s clear there’s no love lost between the two. When Dunk later bumps into Raymun during the evening’s festivities, the kindly squire reveals how his older cousin beats the men in the yard - breaking their hands or knees - in case he later meets them in the lists.

The pair strike up an endearing bond, and Raymun takes Dunk to Ser Lyonel 'Laughing Storm' Baratheon’s tent for supper, with the bumbling hedge knight making another key ally along the way.

Who plays Raymun and Steffon Fossoway in A Knight of Seven Kingdoms?

Shaun Thomas and Edward Ashley. Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Ser Steffon Fossoway and Raymun Fossoway are played by the english actors Edward Ashley and Shaun Thomas, respectively.

Ashley is known for a variety of roles across film and television, including William in the BBC series Last Tango in Halifax, William Gibson in the AMC horror series The Terror, and Major Jack Kidd in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

Meanwhile, Shaun Thomas’s impressive résumé includes roles in films such as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, How to Have Sex, The Choral and The Selfish Giant.

The actor has also previously scooped up awards, including Best British Newcomer at the London Film Festival and Best Supporting Actor at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).

What happens to Raymun and Steffon Fossoway in the novella?

To say too much about the events that unfold in the book would do an injustice to viewers’ experience, but it’s safe to say their actions catapult the Ashford tourney into the history books.

Equally, a certain event has a significant impact on House Fossoway, with the cousins’ strained dynamic finally reaching breaking point, splitting the family in two.

This results in a new line emerging in the form of the Green Apple Fossoways of New Barrel, breaking away from the Red Apple Fossoways of Cider Hall. Their sigils and banners also differ, distinguished by their contrasting colours.

What begins as a personal feud ultimately leaves a lasting mark on House Fossoway’s history. The split not only reshapes the House’s future, but cements the cousins’ legacy as two very different apples from the same tree.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on 19th January 2026 on Sky Atlantic and NOW and airs in the US on HBO.

Game of Thrones seasons 1 to 8 and House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.