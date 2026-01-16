As A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms edges closer to landing on HBO and Sky, fresh details have emerged about yet another possible Game of Thrones spin-off, along with an update on a separate project long in development.

Let’s be honest: since the controversial final season of Game of Thrones came to a close almost seven years ago, there’s been no shortage of prequel and spin-off HBO projects bandied about. Whether that’s Flea Bottom, Bloodmoon, Ten Thousand Ships or Snow, the list goes on. And now we can add another to that ever-growing tally.

It’s no surprise that fans of the fantasy franchise are feeling a certain fatigue and disenchantment when a new project is teased, as many haven’t even made it past the starting point before they’re quietly shelved. You can certainly empathise with Star Wars fans on this basis.

Interestingly, the latest talks about a Game of Thrones spin-off (not prequel) are definitely not expected, but have come from quite the left (or should we say, west?) field. That’s right: the very first spin-off sequel would revolve around legacy character (and assassin extraordinaire) Arya Stark.

Yes, it’s a baffling decision, as the character was last seen embarking on a new adventure aboard a Stark ship, teasing: "What's west of Westeros? That's where all the maps stop. That's where I'm going."

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones.

However, details of the news emerged from an in-depth profile of the revered scribe George RR Martin by The Hollywood Reporter, in which an insider revealed that the project is in "very early development" at HBO, with Drops of Jupiter writer Quoc Dang Tran already on board.

Other details revealed around the Stark spin-off include the (very random) setting of the “Mediterranean-like land of Essos” - which is very much not west of Westeros - and no actors have yet been cast, including Maisie Williams.

Depending on the show’s timelines, this shift for Arya Stark to be in Essos risks lessening the impact of Game of Thrones’s already controversial finale by undoing her final action.

Arya had (mostly) completed her mission of revenge - ticking off a majority of Westeros's villains on her famed kill list, and even taking out the Night King in the process. She was firmly on her way to exploring a potentially brand new location in Westeros.

Shifting Arya to Essos risks turning a symbolic ending into a mere plot device: she didn’t leave Westeros because she had more enemies to kill; she left because she was walking away from the cycle of trauma and violence that shaped her.

By sailing West, Arya escapes the cyclical politics of the Seven Kingdoms. A spin-off series fronted by the scrappy Stark would treat her closure as “unfinished business” rather than growth and intent.

George RR Martin.

If a spin-off can’t respect that, it risks retroactively weakening one of the series’ most quietly effective conclusions - especially if HBO frames Stark as a globe-trotting assassin, à la Assassin's Creed, for example.

After all, franchise spin-offs often mistake emotional closure for exploring unfinished business.

For example, prequel series Obi-Wan Kenobi weakened the impact of a once-definitive reunion by collapsing decades of distance between Obi-Wan and Vader, while The Book of Boba Fett completely redefined a character whose power once lay in ambiguity.

Even Dexter: New Blood, designed to “fix” a divisive ending, proved how easily a revival can turn a deliberate full stop into a narrative reset - directly launching Dexter: Resurrection.

Undoubtedly, the sequel spin-off which fans would most like to see is the Jon Snow version, which has been in development for years. However, it has long hit a bump in development. Unsurprisingly, HBO found the “broken Jon Snow” idea too dark and has pushed it aside. Actor Kit Harington has also recently - and very publicly - distanced himself from the fantasy franchise.

It’s clear that a sequel spin-off is an incredibly risky move, as HBO risks further mishandling the already controversial ending. Instead, with the popularity of House of the Dragon and the already favourable reception of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, why not stick with prequels exploring Westeros's thrilling history?

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones

With a vast history to draw from - one that George RR Martin has mapped across more than 12,000 years - there are several particularly juicy periods still left to explore.

An easy go-to would be adapting the game-changing events of Robert's Rebellion, which has already been mentioned several times in Game of Thrones, with key events tied such as the Tower of Joy. This is such a fascinating period of time for the realm, plus fans would finally experience the war in which House Baratheon, House Stark and House Arryn overthrew the Targaryen dynasty.

This period introduces a number of legacy characters, with fascinating origins and pivotal moments such as the Sack of King's Landing and what really happened with Jamie Lannister and King Aerys II Targaryen (the "Mad King").

Jon’s true lineage could also be explored, shining a light on the forbidden romance between Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark - which sparked it all - along with the monumental Battle of the Trident.

With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms bridging the events of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, a logical next move would be to explore the events of the Blackfyre Rebellion, referenced as having directly impacted the second HBO prequel.

This bloody period spotlights the disastrous results of Aegon IV Targaryen legitimising his bastard son, Daemon Blackfyre, who then challenged his half-brother, King Daeron II for the Iron Throne.

It would introduce a myriad of exciting book characters such as Bloodraven, Bittersteel and Daemon Blackfyre, along with "Blackfyre", the ancestral sword of house Targaeryen, and the formation of the Golden Company.

But if that’s too much Targaeryen tyranny, another fascinating era is The Age of Heroes and the Long Night - often referred to by the older men and women in Winterfell in Game of Thrones.

This period leans into Westeros's mythical history, depicting a generation-long winter during which the White Walkers attacked from the Land of Always Winter. It introduces pivotal characters such as Bran the Builder and Garth Greenhand, as well as expanding on the mysterious Children of the Forest. It would also feature the creation of the Wall and the Night’s Watch.

Game of Thrones doesn’t need to fix its troubled ending by reopening it with a risky legacy spin-off. Arya Stark’s departure was one of the few moments of quiet closure in an otherwise divisive finale - a character choosing to walk away rather than repeat the cycle that shaped her. Turning that decision into another adventure risks undoing one of the series’ rare, meaningful full stops.

With thousands of years of history still waiting to be explored, HBO’s smartest move isn’t to chase sequels, but to trust the past. The world of Westeros is already rich with untapped stories and lore referenced throughout Game of Thrones.

The real challenge now is showing the restraint to recognise when a character’s story - like Arya Stark’s - is already finished.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on 19th January 2026 on Sky Atlantic and NOW and airs in the US on HBO.

Game of Thrones seasons 1 to 8 and House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW.

