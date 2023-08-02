He ends up being scouted by the world’s greatest hero, All Might, who shares his powers with Izuku after recognising a bond between the pair - and enrols him into one of the top superpower schools to train him.

With over 38 volumes containing 400+ chapters, there’s no shortage of reading if you’re looking to get into My Hero Academia. The anime is only about halfway through, with season 6 ending volume 26 and moving up to volume 33.

Izuku hasn’t quite become the best superhero he can be yet, which leaves fans wondering how and when the series will end. Read on for everything we know so far about the My Hero Academia ending below.

When will My Hero Academia end?

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kōhei Horikoshi, has said in the past that the series would end in 2023. Since then, he’s walked that back slightly and assured fans that the series will continue into 2024, and perhaps even 2025.

However, there is the caveat that My Hero Academia has in fact entered into the manga’s final arc, meaning there is a definitive ending in sight for the iconic superhero manga.

For the anime, on the other hand, there’s a wealth of story from the manga and arcs still to explore, with a seventh season already confirmed as in production and an eighth season likely on the way also.

Horikoshi has assured fans that the anime won’t end up like the never-ending One Piece.

Will the My Hero Academia manga continue after the anime?

Definitely not. As per Horikoshi’s comments, My Hero Academia manga will likely end long before the show does, partially due to how long animation can take, meaning that we will definitely know how the show could end by the time we get to season 7 or 8.

What will happen in the final My Hero Academia arc?

Right now, the manga is in the Final Act Saga, and things are looking pretty bleak all round. Society is on the verge of collapse, many of the heroes have been killed in action or have hung up their capes, and many cities across the globe are in ruins.

It’s clear that My Hero Academia is heading down a definitively dark route, and not every character may make it out alive, but we’ll have to wait and see just how dark it all gets.

The anime itself has started to explore this saga as it enters the Dark Hero Arc, known to fans as the ‘Dark Deku Arc’ - it’s the first arc in the Final Act Saga, where Deku becomes a little like Batman, travelling from city to city during the midst of a public rebellion against the superheroes.

It explores the dynamic between All Might and Deku in an interesting way that fans will absolutely love.

Until the manga ends, we’ll just have to wait and see what the final test is for Deku.

