Though the original manga series can likely tell us about what future Mashle episodes might explore, nothing is guaranteed — including the plot for the show’s main antagonist, Innocent Zero.

With an appearance that can always be altered, nothing that Innocent Zero does can be predicted, but what about his future? Some fans are guessing whether Innocent Zero is the be-all and end-all of the Mashle drama.

While we wait for season 2 to return in January 2024, he’s the full fan theory rundown on why Innocent Zero might not be Mashle’s final boss.

Who is Innocent Zero?

Viewers might have noticed that there are two different versions of Innocent Zero, with it being the name of a crime ring as well as a person. The gang is run by someone of the same name, who appears to be faceless or always altering his appearance.

Innocent Zero is the main antagonist in Mashle and is known for being incredibly narcissistic and selfish. His end goal is to become the “perfect human,” and he wants to absorb Mash to use him for his physical powers.

The gang itself is just as evil, being hell-bent on smuggling, trafficking and committing murder. They’re a direct threat to Mash because of their dealings at Easton Magic Academy, which Mash eventually gets caught up in.

Is Innocent Zero the final boss in Mashle?

While season 1 hasn’t confirmed anything yet, some fans already believe that there’s more to Innocent Zero than meets the eye.

According to fan theories, Innocent Zero might be the gateway for a more powerful villain to emerge, acting as a surprise obstacle that Mash might have to deal with after defeating the gang and its faceless leader.

In the original manga series, the Chief of the Bureau of Magic also appears to be an ominous force and could fit the bill to be a surprise enemy. He has a natural distaste for anyone without magical abilities but has yet to be properly introduced into the story.

What is Mashle about?

Combining both magic and muscles as the name suggests, Mashle takes place in a fictional world where people are defined by their individual magic status and abilities. A young man named Mash has been born without any magical ability at all and is unable to live a peaceful life alongside his father, Regro.

Mash soon sets his sights on Easton Magic Academy, where he plans on trying to become a Divine Visionary. These students are deemed to be exceptional and are only granted the title if they prove themselves to be worthy. With Mash being the strongest person around, he heads to magic school determined to make something of himself.

What we know about Mashle season 2 so far

As of yet, no official storyline has been announced for the second season of Mashle.

The show has already covered the Easton Enrollment Arc and the Magia Lupus Arc from the original manga, making it more likely that the story will follow on with the Execution Arc and Divine Visionary Selection Exam shorter story.

If this is the case, fans can expect a bunch of new characters to be joining in the fun, including a group of troublesome prefects. Though the initial Mashle plot could be told in at least 3 seasons, there’s no reason why the show’s story might be set to stop there.

Where to watch Mashle in the UK

All 14 episodes of Mashle season 1 are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.

You can catch Mashle on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

