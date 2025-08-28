Protagonist Kafka Hibino works as a cleaner after failing to get into the heroic Defence Force, an organisation that protects his world from kaiju attacks. But when he's attacked by a parasite, he gains the ability to turn into a kaiju hybrid himself.

Now he must figure out how to use his newfound powers while making a fresh attempt to join the Defence Force - whose officers might choose to destroy him if they discover his secret.

After earning widespread praise in season 1, Kaiju No. 8 returned for its second season in 2025. Here's everything you need to know about its release schedule!

What is the Kaiju No. 8 season 2 release schedule?

New episodes of Kaiju No. 8 season 2 arrive each Saturday, following the season 2 premiere on 19th July 2025.

Barring any unforeseen delays, this is the projected release schedule for Kaiju No. 8 season 2. We'll update our list of release dates if we learn any new information!

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 - Kaiju Weapon - 19th July 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 - The Next Generation's Challenge - 26th July 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 - The Strongest Division - 2nd August 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 - The Man Called Isao Shinomiya - 9th August 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 - I Want to be Strong - 16th August 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 - Compatible User - 23rd August 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 - 30th August 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 - 6th September 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 9 - 13th September 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 10 - 20th September 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 11 - 27th September 2025

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 12 - 4th October 2025

What time are the new Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episodes released?

Kaiju No.8/Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has confirmed that episodes of Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will arrive online at 10am ET/7am PT/3pm BST.

So for UK-based fans, that means you'll have new episodes ready and waiting to watch on Saturday afternoons.

How many episodes will there be in Kaiju No. 8 season 2?

At present, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 does not have a confirmed episode count. However we expect the season to last for about 12 episodes, similar to the length of season 1.

That's a typical episode count for an ongoing anime series of this type, and there's no reason to expect it will be significantly longer or shorter.

If we hear any updates regarding the length of season 2, we'll be sure to update this page accordingly!

Where can I watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2?

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is currently streaming on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, it's only available on Netflix for a limited number of Asian territories.

What’s the plot of Kaiju No. 8?

This sci-fi/action series takes place in a world where kaiju (ie. giant monsters) regularly attack human civilization. Similar to the movie Pacific Rim, this has led to the development of a specialized anti-kaiju fighting force, where human heroes don powered suits to battle the monsters.

Our down-on-his-luck protagonist Kafka Hibino vowed at a young age to join the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, but while Kafka's friend Mina Ashiro achieved this dream, Kafka failed the Defense Force entrance exams.

Now working for the kaiju clean-up crew, he's kind of a loser. But after a parasitic attack gives him kaiju transformation powers, his life gets a lot more complicated - especially once he actually gets accepted into the Defense Force himself.

As of the season 1 finale, Kafka's secret has been revealed, and he's now promised to prove his worth as a fully-fledged member of the Defense Force.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is available to watch now on Crunchyroll, alongside its initial release in Japan.

