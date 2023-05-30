Based on the dark fantasy light novel series of the same name, Goblin Slayer was an instant hit with viewers, with its gritty drama and dark undertones making the show a favourite of its debut year. In 2020, the series followed up the action with a one-off theatrical anime episode titled Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown .

Popular anime shows like to slay a lot of things — and since 2018, goblins have been no exception.

The series follows a lone hero who is intent on destroying all of the goblins he encounters in a fantasy world. Along the way, he meets a group of friends who become a dynamic hunting team as things get more intense.

With years having passed since its successful first season, fans have been left wondering whether the fantasy anime will ever return for a second outing.

Read on for everything you need to know about Goblin Slayer season 2.

Will there be a Goblin Slayer season 2?

Thankfully for fans of Goblin Slayer, a second season has officially been confirmed.

The announcement was made during GA FES 2023, with new visuals and a teaser trailer being released at the same time.

Goblin Slayer will return for season 2. Crunchyroll

According to the show’s official announcement, the release of Goblin Slayer season 2 is scheduled for sometime in 2023.

It’s likely that the second season will follow in the footsteps of season 1’s 12-episode arc, though the number of episodes season 2 will be returning for has yet to be confirmed.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all of the latest release date and episode news for Goblin Slayer season 2.

Who will return for Goblin Slayer season 2?

While no immediate release date has been pencilled in, the show did confirm the core cast and crew that will be coming back for more.

The below cast members are expected to return for Goblin Slayer season 2:

Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer (Japanese) / Brad Hawkins (English)

Yui Ogura as Priestess (Japanese) / Hayden Daviau (English)

Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer (Japanese) / Mallorie Rodak (English)

Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl (Japanese) / Brittany Lauda (English)

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl (Japanese) / Sara Ragsdale (English)

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman (Japanese) / Barry Yandell (English)

Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest (Japanese) / Josh Bangle (English)

Yōko Hikasa as Witch (Japanese) / Amanda Gish (English)

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman (Japanese) / Kyle Igneczi (English)

Misato Takada of Saiyuki Reload: Zeroin fame is directing the series at Liden Films with the director of season 1, Takaharu Ozaki, taking the role of chief director.

Hideyuki Kurata is once again leading series composition, with Hiromi Kato designing the characters and Kenichiro Suehiro returning to compose the music.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What will Goblin Slayer season 2 be about?

Though the teaser trailer sheds light on some of the new visuals, it’s still fairly unclear what Goblin Slayer season 2 will focus on.

It’s expected that the show will follow the original light novel series, which has 12 volumes in total. In short, there’s plenty for the anime to be catching up on.

At the end of season 1, the Priestess left fans with the parting sentence, “Goblin Slayer has an uncertain destiny because he is a pawn in the hands of the high authorities.”

With that in mind, it could be said that the Priestess will become the main character of season 2, focusing on her narration while fans follow the further adventures of the goblin slayers themselves.

What is certain is that Goblin Slayer’s character will continue to grow, with plenty more battles and monsters lying in wait for him.

Is there a trailer for Goblin Slayer season 2?

Goblin Slayer’s 70-second teaser is jam-packed with exciting new action sequences, leaving fans with the words: “I’m not saving the world. I’m just killing goblins.”

You can watch the full teaser trailer below:

Where to watch Goblin Slayer in the UK

In the UK, Goblin Slayer is available to watch on American streaming service Crunchyroll. The series is also available to buy on Amazon.

Goblin Slayer season 1 is available to watch on Crunchyroll. Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.