After being accused of murdering his father, Rudo is cast out by higher society and dumped into "The Pit" – a massive dump site below the city where criminals and anything else considered "trash" are left to rot.

Thankfully, he is soon picked up by a group called The Cleaners, who take on the responsibility of battling the beasts that live in this toxic wasteland.

Gachiakuta was originally published in 2022 in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and currently sits at 140 chapters.

So, as fans of the manga will know, there are plenty of adventures and arcs to get through. But what can we expect from Gachiakuta’s first season? Read on to learn everything there is to know about the Gachiakuta anime’s release schedule.

Gachiakuta release schedule: When are new episodes out?

The premiere of the first season of Gachiakuta is 6th July 2025, as revealed via the official Gachiakuta website.

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether the series will have 12 or 24 episodes, atypical of a typical anime season.

With the first two episodes also being shown at Anime Expo 2025 and other locations, we’ve narrowed down the potential release schedule for the Gachiakuta anime.

It should be noted that these dates are speculative and are liable to change as more information about the season comes out.

Gachiakuta episode 1 – 6th July 2025

Gachiakuta episode 2 – 13th July 2025

Gachiakuta episode 3 – 20th July 2025

Gachiakuta episode 4 – 27th July 2025

Gachiakuta episode 5 – 3rd August 2025

Gachiakuta episode 6 – 10th August 2025

Gachiakuta episode 7 – 17th August 2025

Gachiakuta episode 8 – 24th August 2025

Gachiakuta episode 9 – 31st August 2025

Gachiakuta episode 10 – 7th September 2025

Gachiakuta episode 11 – 14th September 2025

Gachiakuta episode 12 – 21st September 2025

What time are new Gachiakuta episodes released?

An exact release time for Gachiakuta episodes has yet to be confirmed.

How many episodes will there be in Gachiakuta?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, we speculate that Gachiakuta will either have 12 or 24 episodes – typical of an anime season. If this changes, we’ll be sure to update this page to reflect new information.

Where can I watch Gachiakuta?

Gachiakuta will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, starting 6th July 2025. This means you cannot watch Gachiakuta on any other popular platform, such as Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime.

Gachiakuta.

What's the plot of Gachiakuta?

After being forced into the toxic wasteland under the floating city he once called home, Rudo is picked up by a group called The Cleaners.

This group battle the beasts that live in The Pit, and all have their own unique reasons for being forced into the slums by high society.

While Rudo joins The Cleaners, he has a mission of his own: head back into the floating city and get revenge on those who wronged him.

Ultimately, with a lot to cover, viewers should expect many different twists and turns from the first season of Gachiakuta.

Gachiakuta is available to watch now on Crunchyroll.

