Fire Force follows protagonist Shinra Kusakabe. Born into a world where everything is on fire except the city of Tokyo, Shinra grew up ostracised due to his ability to ignite fire from his feet at will – seemingly killing his mother and brother, Sho, in the process.

However, after being recruited by Special Fire Force Company 8, Shinra learns the truth about his background and dedicates himself to fighting against fire monsters.

In season 2 of Fire Force, Shinra and the rest of Company 8 return to the surface and seek to unite the Fire Force and the military to defeat The Evangelist. It was a pretty hopeful ending, all things considered.

So, what can we expect from Company 8 in the next season? Read on to learn everything we know about the Fire Force season 3 release schedule.

Fire Force season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

The premiere of Fire Force season 3 is 4th April 2025, as revealed via IGN’s Fan Fest Showcase. The first 12 of 24 episodes will air, before the run takes a short break and continues in 2026.

At the time of writing, Fire Force season 3b’s release date has not been confirmed outside of sometime in January 2026.

Here’s the full release schedule for Fire Force season 3.

Fire Force season 3 episode 1 - 4th April 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 - 11th April 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 3 - 18th April 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 4 - 25th April 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 5 - 2nd May 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 - 9th May 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 - 16th May 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 8 - 23rd May 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 - 30th May 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 - 6th June 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 11 - 13th June 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 - 20th June 2025

Fire Force season 3 episode 13 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 14 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 15 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 16 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 17 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 18 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 19 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 20 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 21 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 22 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 23 - TBD 2026

Fire Force season 3 episode 24 - TBD 2026

How many episodes will there be in Fire Force season 3?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, previous seasons of Fire Force had 24 episodes, and we see little reason for that to change for season 3.

With it being the final season, the more episodes, the better. If this changes, we’ll be sure to update this page to reflect the new information.

Where can I watch Fire Force season 3?

Fire Force season 3 will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll.

This means you cannot watch Fire Force season 3 anywhere else, like other popular platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, etc.

What's the plot of Fire Force season 3?

Fire Force season 3 is the final season, so there’s more than a little pressure from fans that the hit anime series has a satisfying ending.

Considering where season 2 ended, we speculate that Fire Force season 3 will have to condense – if not straight-up cut away – some of the source material in order to reach the finale.

However, some arcs are unskippable, such as the Obi Rescue arc, in which Company 8 goes above and beyond to rescue their captain.

Ultimately, with a lot to cover, viewers should expect many different twists and turns from the last season of Fire Force.

Fire Force is available to watch now on Crunchyroll.

